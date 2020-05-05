Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $20.72 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.72 million and $5.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02298134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00080352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LATOKEN, Binance, Allbit, Kucoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

