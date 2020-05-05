Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and $617,502.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005374 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

