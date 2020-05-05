Washington Trust Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,481,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,743,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

