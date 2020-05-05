Watford (WTRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – Watford was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

5/1/2020 – Watford was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2020 – Watford was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

4/16/2020 – Watford had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Watford was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Watford had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WTRE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.44. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watford news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,105 shares of company stock worth $333,269. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

