Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,175 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.