Waves Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.70 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00011723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, COSS and Kuna. Waves has a market capitalization of $107.38 million and $46.70 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,851,696 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, BCEX, Tidex, Cryptohub, Huobi, Upbit, Coinbe, YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Exmo, Exrates, Livecoin, Kuna, Gate.io, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

