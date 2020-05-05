Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $81,268.63 and approximately $27,954.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.02224497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000774 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

