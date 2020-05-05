WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $38.06 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Huobi and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,651,236,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,133,913,304 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Ethfinex, C2CX, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

