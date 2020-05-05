Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Cfra

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $55.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

W traded up $37.76 on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 1,017,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,071. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 151.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wayfair by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Wayfair by 25.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

