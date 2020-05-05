Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:W traded up $31.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.88. 17,690,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,071. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock worth $26,105,361. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

