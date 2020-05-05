Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock traded up $37.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 1,017,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,311 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.