Wayfair (W) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:

5/4/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/24/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $92.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/10/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/7/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

4/7/2020 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00.

4/6/2020 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/2/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/26/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $96.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:W opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $74,342,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

