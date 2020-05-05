WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.28% of WD-40 worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

