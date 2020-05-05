Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,821 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $495,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

