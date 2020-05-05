Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,656 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

