Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,514. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

