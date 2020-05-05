Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,001 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.95. 417,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,640. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

