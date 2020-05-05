Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,173 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,302 shares of company stock worth $7,082,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.55. 54,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

