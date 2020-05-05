Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $445,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day moving average of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

