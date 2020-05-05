Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,571,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

