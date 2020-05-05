Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 35,620,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,628,744. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 and sold 7,763,941 shares valued at $192,316,851. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

