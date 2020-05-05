Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after acquiring an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 203,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,468. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

