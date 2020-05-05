Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.48. The company had a trading volume of 268,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,561. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day moving average is $346.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

