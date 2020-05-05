Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ARW stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. 216,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

