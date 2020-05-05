Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,483,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $4.69 on Tuesday, hitting $165.81. 727,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.