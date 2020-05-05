Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,316 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

