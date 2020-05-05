Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.81 Million in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 367,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,868. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

