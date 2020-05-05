Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $58,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. 1,182,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

