Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,927 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 37,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $87.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

