Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

