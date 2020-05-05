Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 248,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,454. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

