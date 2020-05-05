Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,245 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,796,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

