Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $806,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

