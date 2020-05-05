Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,877 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,442,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

