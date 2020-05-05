Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 37,118 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,504. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

