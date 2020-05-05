Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

INTF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,272. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

