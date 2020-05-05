Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $170,192,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,112,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $22.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.85. 8,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,064. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $709.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.