Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,736 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 215,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,119 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 44,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,734. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

