Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,246,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

