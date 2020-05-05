Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,559 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 822,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,797. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

