Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in VF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in VF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in VF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

VFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 1,088,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

