Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

