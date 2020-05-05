Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,914 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,975. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 189.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

