Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

