Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. 9,678,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

