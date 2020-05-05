Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,145 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 446,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

