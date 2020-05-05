Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 5,236,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

