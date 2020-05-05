Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,007,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118,929 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,667,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 63,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

