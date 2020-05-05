Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,881 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,614,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,046,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

