Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.39. 1,439,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,271. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

